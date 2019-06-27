Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara police looking to identify woman involved in check theft

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 05:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 05:50 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who was captured on camera depositing a stolen check in Redondo Beach. 

The check was stolen from the USPS collection bin on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. Authorities said it was stolen and deposited in late April. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Beltran at 805-897-2327. You can leave an  anonymous tip at 805-897-2386. 

 

