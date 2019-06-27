Santa Barbara police looking to identify man who deposited stolen check in Oxnard
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was captured on video reportedly depositing a stolen check at an ATM in Oxnard.
The check was stolen late April from a mail depository in Santa Barbara.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Beltran at 805-897-2327. You can leave an anonymous tip at 805-897-2386
Recommended Stories
Top Local Stories
-
Updated Brent Club Foundation
-
-
-
-
-