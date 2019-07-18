Santa Barbara police asking for help to find missing "at-risk" woman

Hillary Litberg, 22, is missing and considered at risk. (Santa Barbara Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is considered to be "at-risk."

Hilary Litberg, 22, was last seen in the area of 700 Chapala Street at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Litberg is white, 5-foot-10, about 150 pounds with blue/green eyes and red hair. She was seen wearing blue washed jean shorts with a black belt, a white short-sleeve shirt with some type of logo on the front and green Nike high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 to report her as found.