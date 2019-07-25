Santa Barbara park hours and site rules proposed to improve safety

A proposal would change Santa Barbara park hours and limit some areas to children only. (KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A set of changes have been presented to make Santa Barbara parks safer.

They include uniform hours for nearly all parks and specific areas just for kids.

The operational schedule will help park rangers manage the properties and weed out those involved in negative behavior or committing crimes.

The plan will go to the city council for a vote in the coming weeks.

It includes a daily schedule to open the parks at sunrise and close at sunset. Three parks with caretakers would have slightly different hours and open at 8 a.m. They are Skofield, Franceschi and Hilda Ray McIntyre Parks.

There will also be a ban on adults who are alone in children playground areas. Adults with kids are allowed.