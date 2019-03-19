Santa Barbara musician's American Idol audition to air Monday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara musician who tried out for American Idol will have his audition air Monday night on NewsChannel 3.

Jackson Gillies of Santa Barbara sang in front of American Idol judges Katy Perryz, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie just a few months ago.

Gillies is a well known performer in the Santa Barbara area since winning Santa Barbara's Teen Star singing competition in 2016.

He's performed with Kenny Loggins, David Foster and Santa Barbara's own Katy Perry.

To see if Jackson makes it through the audition stage and on to the next round, tune into ABC/NewsChannel 3 at 8 p.m.