Santa Barbara mom sues Tesla after son accidentally crashes SUV into her

Mom sues Tesla

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara resident Mallory Harcourt filed a lawsuit against Tesla claiming the electric car company's Model X has a design flaw that almost killed her when she was 8 months pregnant.

Back in December, Harcourt parked her Tesla, which she only owned for three days, in her driveway. She was heading inside with her 2-year-old son in tow to change his diaper.

According to the lawsuit, her son jumped back into the car and put it into gear accelerating the SUV towards her.

"The next thing I know the car is coming at me," she said.

The SUV slammed into her, pinning her to a wall in the garage. "On impact, I heard my bones break."

Harcourt's pelvis was shattered and her leg was broken. As she screamed for help, her toddler popped his head up in the front seat.

"When he climbed up into the seat and saw me there, he just burst into tears immediately," she said.

Harcourt's neighbors heard her screams and ran to help. It took about ten minutes to free her.

In the hospital, Harcourt was forced to deliver her daughter nearly month early due to her injuries.

"She's our miracle baby," Harcourt said.

Harcourt's toddler, now 3-years-old, is still traumatized by the incident and remains in therapy.

"The part of him being upset and affected by this is the hardest," Harcourt said through her tears. "My wounds will heal. I just can't take the kids being affected by this."

Harcourt said this car model is marketed to families and therefore should have a mechanism to prevent it from being unintentionally operated.

"When you stop the car and put it in park, there is not an 'off' button. It's still drivable, even if the key fob is anywhere around," Harcourt said. "The point is to get their attention however we have to. The point is to save lives."

Harcourt's attorney, Alison Gokal, initially sent a letter to Tesla asking for an apology and for the company to fix the alleged flaw. But, Tesla responded saying the vehicle, "responded to the operator’s inputs, as designed."

Harcourt filed a report with the Santa Barbara Police Department, which ultimately concluded that the key will allow the car to start whether it is inside the vehicle or if it is in the "immediate vicinity".