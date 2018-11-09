Santa Barbara man identified as one of victims in Thousand Oaks shooting

Mark Meza family statement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - NewsChannel 3 has confirmed the identity of one of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Marky Meza Jr. was working as a busboy and food runner at the Borderline Bar and Grill when he was shot and killed.

He grew up in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria and graduated from Carpinteria High School.

Marky was 20-years-old.

The family released this statement:

“Marky was a loving and wonderful young man who was full of life and ambition. His family is devastated by his loss. Marky would have turned 21 on November 19. His family asks for peace and respect at this time to allow them to grieve privately.”