Santa Barbara man gets jail time for 'vicious' dog attack

Man sentenced to jail for dog attack

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man is headed to jail for ignoring orders from Santa Barbara County Animal Services to keep his dog muzzled and on a leash in public after his dog was deemed a "restricted" animal.

John Paullin was sentenced to 20 days in jail and four years probation after his Rottweiler Jai attacked a dog in March 2018 at Hope Ranch Beach.

It was the final straw for Animal Services which referred his case to the District Attorney's office.

It all started on November 29, 2016, when Carpinteria residents Sarah Moore and Suzanne Duca were riding their horses Rooster and Bits on the beach in Summerland.

Paullin's wife, Bianca Jamgochian, was walking Jai off leash in an area where leashes are required. Moore said Jai ran up and attacked both horses leaving deep gash wounds in their flesh. Duca was knocked off of her horse during the attack.

"I thought the dog was going to kill us or one of the horses," Moore said.

Moore and Duca reported the incident immediately to County Animal Services.

After a hearing, Jai was deemed a "restricted" animal and was returned to the couple who were ordered to keep it on a leash and muzzled at all times in public.

Paullin and Jamgochian did not follow the orders.

"She continued to take it to off leash dog parks and local beaches," Moore said.

Moore and Duca said Jai had a history of attacks in the county and the city of Santa Barbara, some of which were not reported.

In May 2017, Jai, attacked a dog at Elings Dog Park in the city of Santa Barbara. The owner reported it to Animal Services in the city. After that hearing, Jai was spared euthanasia, but was ordered to four months of rehabilitation.

After the attack at Hope Ranch Beach, the dog owners reported the incident to County Animal Services.

Paullin and Jamgochian euthanized Jai in May 2018 rather than have another hearing.

The case prompted Santa Barbara County Animal Services to strengthen its Vicious Dog Ordinance. The new ordinance gives Animal Services the discretion to deem an animal "vicious," if the animal causes severe injury or kills another animal in an unprovoked attack.

"A restricted dog is eligible to go back home to its owner if the owner can meet the conditions. A vicious dog does not go back to its owner," said Dori Villalon, who is the current Animal Services Operations Manager.

Although Jamgochian was with Jai for most of the attacks, Paullin was with the dog during the last attack which was prosecuted by the District Attorney and therefore was sentenced to jail.

As part of the guilty plea, Paullin may not own another dog and must write an apology note to the victims in the Hope Ranch Beach attack.

A restitution hearing is set for August.



