Santa Barbara joins nationwide protests against abortion bans

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. About 200 people showed up to the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens to protest recent abortion bans across the country. (Joyce Roberson photo.)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. About 200 people showed up to the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens to protest recent abortion bans across the country. (Joyce Roberson photo.)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than 200 people filed into the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens on Tuesday to make their voices heard in the wake of stringent abortion bans being passed across the country.

Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund hosted the protest in conjuction with other similar "Stop The Bans" gatherings across the country.

Organizers said now is the time to fight for reproductive rights and health care services in the wake of several states including Alabama, and Georgia which passed laws to severely restrict access to abortions.