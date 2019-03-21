Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara imposes $76K fine for unpermitted tree removal at apartment complex

Money will be used to fund roundabout study

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 06:57 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara imposed a $76,000 fine for the illegal removal of several trees at the 801-831 Cliff Drive apartment complex in Santa Barbara. 

The apartment building is known as Beach City and is owned by Edward St. George, doing business as Unknown Dream, LLC.

George agreed with the settlement, specifically for the funds to be used for an engineering study of a new roundabout at the intersection of Cliff Drive and Loma Alta Drive. 

The trees were revealed to have been illegally removed in a 2014 code enforcement inspection.

Along with unpermitted tree removal, numerous other code violations for unpermitted alterations to the buildings, site improvements, and tree planting were also revealed.

Most of the trees removed were mature Blue Gum Eucalyptus trees at the rear of the property along Arroyo Hondo Creek and were reportedly a part of the largest identified Monarch Butterfly overwintering site in the city.

An initial administrative fine of $95,000 was issued for the unpermitted tree removals, however, the fine was reduced in 2017 to $76,000 in the settlement agreement that would apply those funds to the engineering study. 

Multiple factors were taken into consideration before reducing the fine amount, including the notion that the property owner, George, posted a bond amount of $427,265.25 to ensure that a restoration, monitoring, and maintenance plan would be implemented as a result of the violations.

All required approvals from city and state agencies for the project have been received, including a Coastal Development Permit, a Zoning Modification, Design Review, and a State Streambed Alteration Agreement.

An abatement of the enforcement action is expected to be finalized once the habitat restoration and related building permit are completed.

