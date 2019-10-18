Santa Barbara Housing Authority hosting event to showcase affordable housing options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara housing leaders say they have solutions for people who think affordable housing is beyond their budget.

On Saturday, people can check out a special event called Housing Santa Barbara Day. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in De La Guerra Plaza.

There will be information on workforce housing, affordable housing, and tiny homes.

"I think a lot of people think affordable housing is for low income. It is not. We have a crisis here in California and especially here in Santa Barbara," said Jerry Morales of the city's Housing Authority. "There's hope, but we have to open our minds. We have to think of new ideas."

Just about every housing question people have will likely be answered at the event.

"We're putting out information about what is available to income earners at the low income and middle income levels. There's home ownership opportunities," said Morales. "We have a lot of service office workers, teachers, and medical responders that can't afford to buy a home and can't afford to rent here even though they are gainfully employed."

This is the second year for the event. In 2018, many people had break through moments where they found housing and finance options they did not know about before.

"There's going to be 30 nonprofit and government agencies describing the opportunities and programs they have available for all income groups, so there is hope," said Morales.

Around Santa Barbara, there are many unique housing projects for low and middle income workers. Some will be shown on tours throughout the event.

"There will be trolley tours leaving about every 15 minutes from De La Guerra Plaza. The tours take about 15 minutes, and there will be a tour of several complexes in the downtown area that are owned by several of these agencies. They are beautiful buildings. They are usually the most beautiful in the neighborhood," said Morales.

The housing event will also feature food trucks, live music, fire engine visits, and miniature home building.

For more information about the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, click here.