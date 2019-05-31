Santa Barbara family sues Tesla, alleges vehicle pinned pregnant mom in garage

A Santa Barbara mom is suing Tesla, Inc. after their vehicle pinned her in the garage while she was 8 months pregnant. ( Gokal Law Group)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara family has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, alleging that their Model X vehicle pinned the matriarch of the family against their garage in December.

The lawsuit was filed in Alameda County Superior Court by Gokal Law Group, Inc. and it stems from an incident that happened on Dec. 27 in Santa Barbara.

Mallory Harcourt's Tesla, which was just purchased 3 days before, was parked in her driveway with the engine off.

She says she left the doors open to get her two-year-old out of the car as well as her groceries afterward.

Harcourt walked toward the garage with her son just behind her. She says her son suddenly ran back and climbed into the driver’s seat. The 5,500-pound SUV then accelerated towards her carrying her into the garage and pinning her against the wall.

Harcourt was eight months pregnant at the time. Her pelvis was cracked in three places and her right leg was broken.

She says her unborn child had to be born prematurely because of the trauma. Her lawyers also say her toddler also experienced some trauma from witnessing the incident.

Gokal Law Group claims they initially sent letters to Tesla requesting it to issue a formal advisory and make a practical, safety modification to the Model X’s start-and-drive functionality.

Tesla reportedly replied stating that the Harcourt’s vehicle “responded to the operator’s inputs, as designed.”

The full text of Tesla’s letter analyzing the “operator data” is posted on Gokal’s website.

“We did our research, excited we found the safest car for our growing family, only now we know it is a nightmare,” Harcourt said in a press release issued by her legal team.

The police report on the incident concluded the toddler drove the Model X and according to Allison Gokal.

Tesla’s service department confirmed there is nothing they or any other Tesla owner can do to prevent this type of incident from happening, according to the Harcourts.

“Families like us are Tesla’s target market for the Model X,” says Mrs. Harcourt. “My toddler learned how to start and operate the Tesla faster than an adult can open a childproof bottle. We could have died, the public needs to know.”

Gokal Law Group also adds that Tesla promotes cars for children while videos from other sources teach children about the Tesla Model X.

The law group says they have contacted the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) for an investigation.