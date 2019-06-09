Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara couple creates award-winning and eco-conscious sparkling water

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 10:49 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:52 AM PDT

Kopu Pure Sparkling Water

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You don't have to travel very far to get pure artesian water sourced from below a dormant volcano in New Zealand.

"We tap an artesian aquifer, and we bottle at source in this amazing beautiful area of New Zealand," said Justin Mahy of Santa Barbara.

Mahy and his wife Mindy, are the force behind KOPU Sparkling Water, which is available locally and all over California.

"It's naturally rich in silica which is natures beauty mineral to us. It's always been used for healthy hair, skin and nails," said Mindy Mahy.

The Mahy's have two young children who are also big fans of the family's sparkling water.

"Because the bubbles are fine champagne-like bubbles, it's pretty smooth but it also feels like a treat for the kids," Mindy Mahy said.

The Mahy's launched KOPU, which means "Venus, the Morning Star" in 2017. It's bottled at source in the Bay of Plenty in New Zealand, where Justin Mahy is from.

The water comes in a resealable aluminum bottle that eliminates waste and is eco-friendly.

"Seventy-five percent of all aluminum ever created in history is still in use. It always gets recycled," Justin Mahy said. "We know the world is drowning in plastic. We have to stop single-use plastic."

KOPU uses maritime transport which also cuts down on carbon emissions.

KOPU was ranked in the top 3 best tasting sparkling waters in the world at the 2018 Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK