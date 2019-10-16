Homicide suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Hope Ranch

Homicide suspect dead in...

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE (10:28 a.m.) -

TMZ reports the victim of Tuesday's homicide was actor Ron Ely's wife, Valerie Lundeen.

The suspect, who was shot and killed by law enforcement, might also be related to the actor, according to TMZ's report.

In dispatch audio obtained by the entertainment news publication, a first responder is heard saying an elderly man had called and that his son may have been involved in the incident.

UPDATE (3:06 a.m.) -

Lt. Erik Raney of Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office confirms the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive in Hope Ranch Tuesday night.

Deputies were responding to reports of a family disturbance when they found an elderly woman killed at the home of 1966 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

Lt. Raney could not say if the woman has any relation to the actor. Santa Barbara Deputies initially called in air support to help with the search of the suspect.

"We wanted to make sure all the residents were safe while we searched the area," Lt. Erik Raney said. "We had initially called in the air support unit and neighboring law enforcement agencies to come help in the search and when we were able to locate the suspect on the property of the homicide, and after the confrontation, we lifted the shelter in place. We don't believe there is any further threat to the public."

Deputies were searching the property when they came across the suspect. The suspect was posing a threat when multiple deputies opened fire.

"We don't know exactly how many shots were fired. We did have several deputies that were involved in the shooting. Fortunately all of our deputies are OK," Lt. Erik Raney said.

A NewsChannel three crew was there when they heard over a dozen shots fired.

There was a disabled elderly man inside the home at the time of the officer-involved shooting. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. There is no word if that man was Ron Ely. No deputies have been injured. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office, the deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

"Our investigators aren't deep enough into the investigation to confirm all that, but that is the same information that we have that it is that very home," Lt. Erik Raney said. "If in fact that is the case, the actor himself is OK. If he is in fact the elderly gentleman, he is alive and well in the home. All is I can say at this point is that the call was of a family disturbance, but we don't have any confirmation of the relationship of the homicide victim to the suspect who was confronted by deputies."

No additional information is available for release at this time, as this is an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

UPDATE (11:15 p.m.) -

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is now dead.

It's unclear the relationship of the suspect to the woman who was found dead.

Lt. Erik Raney confirms to NewsChannel 3 the woman was found at the home of 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely.

Our team, Tracy Lehr and Oliver Forster, was outside when they heard shots ring out in the Hope Ranch area.

My videographer Oliver Forster captured sounds of gunfire outside #HopeRanch home on Tuesday night before 10 pm

ORIGINAL STORY -

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the 4100 block of Mariposa in Hope Ranch to shelter in place Tuesday night as Sheriff's deputies investigate a possible homicide.

Lt. Erik Raney said they were called to reports of a domestic dispute in the area around 8:15 p.m. The Sheriff's office said a woman was found dead in a Hope Ranch home. It is not yet known how she died.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet revealed the identity of the woman.

A NewsChannel Three reporter on scene reported hearing gunfire.

