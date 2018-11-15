Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team helps search for victims in Camp Fire

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue has been dispatched to Butte County in Northern California to help find victims of the Camp Fire. (Credit: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue / Facebook)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's been one week since the deadly Camp Fire began burning in Northern California.

In the town of Paradise, Butte County, hundreds of people still remain unaccounted for.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team (SBCSAR) are assisting in the search, sifting through debris and turning over rubble to help people find their loved ones.

SBCSAR will work along with other search and rescue teams from around the state.

The majority of the missing are from Paradise, a small town completely wiped out by the Camp Fire.

For the all-volunteer SBSCAR group, the devastation is all too familiar in the wake of the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide. SBSCAR members were some of the first to arrive at the scene on Jan. 9, 2018, when the hillside in Montecito crumbled in a torrential downpour.

But, team members said, the Camp Fire is by far the most destructive event they've ever witnessed.

SBSCAR members left for Butte County on Nov. 13, 2018. It remains unknown how long they will be deployed up north.