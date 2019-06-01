Santa Barbara County law enforcement volunteers participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

Local law enforcement volunteers will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run "Final Leg" on Tuesday. (Special Olympics Southern California)

Local law enforcement volunteers will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run "Final Leg" on Tuesday. (Special Olympics Southern California)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - Local law enforcement will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run "Final Leg" throughout northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday.

They will carry the "Flame of Hope" and briefly stop by the Santa Maria City Hall Courtyard for a ceremony at 12 p.m. and then continue on to Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The next stop will be Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy in Lompoc for another short ceremony at 4:45 p.m.

Buellton will be the last stop for the night.

Local law enforcement will continue to carry the torch on Wednesday through the southern part of Santa Barbara County towards California State University Long Beach for the Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games.

The cauldron will be lit at the games on Saturday, June 8, at the Opening Ceremony.

More than 85,000 volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces and 50 US states annually, according to Torch Run Coordinator Rudy Gutierrez.

The volunteers help raise more than $46 million dollars for local Special Olympics programs and more than $461 million dollars since it started in 1981.

For more information about the Torch Run head over to their website.