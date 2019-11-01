Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara County Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 07:01 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:01 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Deputies found Isaiah Joey Johnson, 23, of Lompoc around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office says he was found unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt.

Custody staff and jail medical staff began life-saving measures until firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, but Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.

The coroner's office is still conducting a complete death investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Johnson had been in custody at the main jail since October 20 when he was arrested by Lompoc police for two outstanding warrants and for providing false information to a police officer.

