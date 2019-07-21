Santa Barbara County firefighters rescues dog stuck on hillside in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a dog stranded on a hillside in Goleta Sunday morning.
Firefighter Eddie Luparello climbed down a cliff at More Mesa to rescue an Australian Shepherd mix named Oakley who got stranded there after going for a walk with his owner.
The rescue took about 10 minutes according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
