Santa Barbara County Fire PIO Dave Zaniboni retiring

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. John Palminteri interviews Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One of Santa Barbara County's "local heroes" is retiring from service after 33 years with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Captain Dave Zaniboni rose through the ranks from Firefighter Paramedic to Captain and is finishing his career as the department's Public Information Officer. Zaniboni was always accessible to members of the media.

Zaniboni was one of the go-to people during significant disasters including the Sherpa Fire, Whittier Fire, Thomas Fire and the Montecito debris flow. His straightforward, calm demeanor was resassuring as he helped get crucial and timely information out to the public. His knowledge, compassion and connection with the community helped us stay informed and engaged.

Captain Zaniboni will be greatly missed by his coworkers and those he impacted throughout his career.

Captain Zaniboni's last day is March 21; his replacement is Captain Daniel Bertucelli, who has worked for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department since 2005.

Bertucelli started as a Firefighter Paramedic and worked his way through the ranks an active member of the departments Water Rescue, USAR, Air Support, and HazMat teams. Daniel has been a resident of Santa Barbara since 1993 and is excited about embarking on the new challenges the PIO position will offer.

Also retiring will be Division Chief Steve Oaks and Engineer Randy Harris who both served the department for 32 years, and Captain Peter Ysebrands who served the department for 33 years.