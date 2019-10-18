Santa Barbara County emergency officials urge people to prepare for potential power outages

Related Direct Relief offering power to charge devices for those affected by shutoffs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency officials in Santa Barbara County are warning people to be prepared for potential power outages heading into the weekend.

SoCal Edison announced earlier this week that it was considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs for 6,702 customers in Santa Barbara County, including Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and unincorporated areas including Cold Springs Canyon, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Mission Canyon, El Capitan Park, Montecito, Summerland, Highway 154, Mibek Road, Sterrett Avenue, and Foothill Avenue.

419 customers in Ventura County were also under consideration for power shutoffs, including Ventura and unincorporated areas near Highway 33 and Simi Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management also released an interactive map of areas that could be impacted by power shutoffs. To view that map, click here.

To view the utility's list and maps of affected areas, click here.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says people need to be prepared to go for three to five days without power.

The department says it is critical for people to have an emergency plan, especially if they rely on power for oxygen or other medical equipment. For tips on how to prepare for a power outage and to create your own emergency plan, click here.

Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Direct Relief has said it will make its headquarters available if people lose power, so they can charge any electric devices. The charity's headquarters is located at 6100 Wallas Becknell Road in Goleta.

The health department says another major issue during a power outage is food spoilage. Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage, but you need to keep the door closed as much as possible. Experts say you should eat food from the fridge first, freezer second, and non-perishable items last. After four hours without power, you'll need to dispose of perishable food including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers. Other food items need to be evaluated individually.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for about 48 hours after power goes out, and a half full freezer will remain safe for 24 hours if the door stays closed.

The USDA has a list of food types with recommendations for when to toss those items.

For updated emergency information, residents are encouraged to visit ReadySBC.org.