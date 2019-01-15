Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara Co. Deputies issue mandatory evacuation orders in recent burn scars

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:21 AM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 11:24 AM PST

MONTECITO, Cailf. - A sheet of orange paper was plastered on more than 1,500 doors across Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning. 

 

Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door to post mandatory evacuation orders in areas like the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier Fire burn scars.

 

“We are knocking on doors and letting everyone know they are in that zone and they need to leave,” said Deputy Justin Schroeder.  

 

An estimated 70 deputies issued the notices Tuesday before 10 am. 

 

Schroeder said plenty of people packed up ahead of the storm, but others are deciding to stay behind. 

 

 “People are gracious that we are out here letting them know, but a lot of people are choosing to stay,” said Schroeder. “They don’t think the storm is as bad as predicted so they think they will be okay staying.” 

 

Montecito resident, Tobe Plough isn’t taking a chance. 

 

“We’re getting packed up, get the dog out, get business papers and computers and going to stay with friends in Hope Ranch,” said Plough. “It will be interesting to see how the mountain reacts.” 

 

The Sheriffs Office is teaming up with search and rescue, which are ready as rainfall rates are expected to trigger flooding and debris flows.

 

“We have four swift water rescue teams geared up to come out somewhere around noon to be on standby along with other resources to be out here,” said Incident Commander, Nelson Trichler. 

 

As thousands gear up for a long period of wet weather, county officials are hoping those who decided to stay home, may change their mind. 

 

 “I hope people do heed the warning,” said Schroeder. “We saw horrible tragedy last time and people didn’t leave and I just hope they do this time.” 

 

