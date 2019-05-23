Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara City Council contracts with Los Angeles County for upcoming election services

City has budgeted $374,000 for election services

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 02:04 AM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:12 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday night in favor contracting with Los Angeles County for upcoming election services, budgeting $374,000 for them. 

Under this agreement, Santa Barbara will still conduct the November candidate nomination process.

Los Angeles County vendors will create and print ballots with Santa Barbara City Staff oversight. Along with help from the outside consultants, local city staff will then pick up the ballots and verify vote by mail signatures.

Local staff will also oversee the transportation of ballots to L.A. County, where the contracted help will then tabulate the ballots, and finish the canvassing process. 

The change means election night results will include votes cast through the end of the week before election day, and vote totals from election night will not be available until three days after the election. 

The City of Santa Barbara has traditionally contracted with an outside source for election services. The City usually contracts with vendor, Martin & Chapman. However, due to many cities turning to contracting with counties for election services, Martin & Chapman has gone out of business. 

The Santa Barbara City Council reached out to the County of Santa Barbara for their help with election services, but the County declined to provide them.

The City also said election officials in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties were not available to provide election services as well. 

$374,000 has been budgeted for L.A. County's services, but the City Council said they hope that number will come down in the near future. 

Election Day this year is Tuesday, November 5. Four Santa Barbara City Council seats are open. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


