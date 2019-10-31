Suspect in custody following lockdown at Santa Barbara City College

Armed intruder suspect taken into custody near Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A suspect identified as Fernando Perez Huerta was taken into custody following a lockdown at Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday evening.

The school was put on lockdown after reports of an armed intruder on campus.

Police said the incident stemmed from a no bail warrant. Officers said a man ran away from law enforcement officers when they tried to serve the warrant, which prompted a search in the area, including the college campus.

Investigators said the man was known to have been armed in the past, but it was unclear if he was armed during Wednesday's search.

The suspect was arrested around 6:30 p.m. in a neighborhood just a couple blocks from the City College campus on Cliff Drive, although police could not confirm if he had actually made his way onto campus. He was taken into custody near the corner of Del Sol and La Marina.

City College first sent a notification to the campus community around 5:45 p.m. saying "Armed intruder SBCC Main Campus Cliff Drive, take appropriate action, RUN HIDE OR FIGHT!"

The school later tweeted that police were investigating a wanted subject in the area of the main campus and that the school was on a full lockdown.

@SB_Police is investigating a wanted subject in the area of SBCC’s main campus (Cliff Drive). SBCC has gone on a full LOCKDOWN — SB City College (@SantaBarbaraCC) October 31, 2019

A second notification was sent to campus around 6:15 p.m. telling people to continue to shelter in place until an all clear was given. A second alert was sent to the Santa Barbara City College campus community around 6:15 p.m.