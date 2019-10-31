Santa Barbara- S County

Suspect in custody following lockdown at Santa Barbara City College

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 06:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Armed intruder suspect taken into custody near Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A suspect identified as Fernando Perez Huerta was taken into custody following a lockdown at Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday evening.

The school was put on lockdown after reports of an armed intruder on campus.

Police said the incident stemmed from a no bail warrant. Officers said a man ran away from law enforcement officers when they tried to serve the warrant, which prompted a search in the area, including the college campus.

Investigators said the man was known to have been armed in the past, but it was unclear if he was armed during Wednesday's search.

The suspect was arrested around 6:30 p.m. in a neighborhood just a couple blocks from the City College campus on Cliff Drive, although police could not confirm if he had actually made his way onto campus. He was taken into custody near the corner of Del Sol and La Marina.

City College first sent a notification to the campus community around 5:45 p.m. saying "Armed intruder SBCC Main Campus Cliff Drive, take appropriate action, RUN HIDE OR FIGHT!"

The school later tweeted that police were investigating a wanted subject in the area of the main campus and that the school was on a full lockdown.

A second notification was sent to campus around 6:15 p.m. telling people to continue to shelter in place until an all clear was given.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26