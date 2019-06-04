Santa Barbara CHP officers talk down suicidal subject

An area in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County was closed off while CHP officers talked with a suicidal subject. (CHP-Santa Barbara)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers in Santa Barbara talked down a suicidal subject on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Calle De Los Amigos near Marian Way in an unincorpated area near Santa Barbara.

CHP says they found two parked vehicles with a man inside a vehicle, threatening to use a knife on himself. The area was shut down for safety of the public.

Officers were able to speak to the man in a friendly, compassionate manner and he agreed not to hurt himself, CHP said.

If you're feeling suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.