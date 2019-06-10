Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee celebrates new Boys and Girls club vans



Posted: Jun 09, 2019 11:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:46 PM PDT

Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cars and Coffee events take place every weekend across the country and one of the most popular happens in Santa Barbara.

The lot near the old Sears in La Cumbre Plaza filled up fast with car enthusiasts on Sunday morning.

Many of the drivers drove in April's Rally 4 Kids which raised more than $300,000 and fueled the purchase of two new vans for the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. 

"The Arm & Hammer Foundation purchased this van." said club CEO Michael Baker.

Baker said the two new vans will help them pick up kids and bring them to the clubs free of charge.

Organizers of Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee is held every Sunday from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. in the former Sear parking lot and no registration is needed.

Monte Wilson said, "Everybody is welcome from hotrods to classic cars to exotics to low riders. As you will see today we have a little bit of everything." 

NewsChannel 3 Anchors CJ Ward and Beth Farnsworth  are regulars.

"We have Ferraris and McLarens and old V8s, " said Ward.

The turnout has grown since it started nine years ago.

Cars and Coffee is also located behind the Montecito Motor Classic and the Toy Run for the Unity Shoppe. 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


