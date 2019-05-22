Santa Babrara Maritime Museum hosting annual Kardboard Kayak Races
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting the 17th annual Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge on July 6.
The events challenges families and teams in a battle of wits, creativity and design.
How it works: Teams of up to four people receive two sheets of cardboard, one roll of duct tape, a permanent marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and just one hour to construct a functioning kayak out of only those materials. Each team will then race to see whose design holds up while paddling out to a buoy and back.
The event takes place on Saturday, July 6 at West Beach in Santa Barbara.
Registration costs $30 per team if you are a SBMM Member, or $40 for non-members.
For more details, visit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum website or call 805-456-8747.