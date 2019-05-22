Santa Babrara Maritime Museum hosting annual Kardboard Kayak Races

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The annual Kardboard Kayak Races will take place on July 6. (Santa Barbara Maritime Museum)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting the 17th annual Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge on July 6.

The events challenges families and teams in a battle of wits, creativity and design.

How it works: Teams of up to four people receive two sheets of cardboard, one roll of duct tape, a permanent marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and just one hour to construct a functioning kayak out of only those materials. Each team will then race to see whose design holds up while paddling out to a buoy and back.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 6 at West Beach in Santa Barbara.

Registration costs $30 per team if you are a SBMM Member, or $40 for non-members.

For more details, visit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum website or call 805-456-8747.