High school students, top donors honored at Vitalant blood drive

Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 12:14 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 03:54 PM PDT

Vitalant hosts open house to honor top donors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A blood drive and celebration of the top donors at Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, was held on Wednesday.

A group of San Marcos High School students involved in Health Occupations Students in America, volunteered. The students are members of the school's Health Careers Academy.

They hope to be like Nona Chamberlain, who has given 511 donations saving up to 1,533 lives.

Gary Holmes received top honors for donating more than 81 gallons of blood, saving nearly 2,000 lives.

"I used to have a lot of volunteer activities and they kind of waned so this is something I just kept with," said Holmes. "It is a good feeling, what can I say, it is easy when you feel that you have got something to contribute. It is an easy thing to do."

The staff said the need for blood is on the rise due to weather conditions across the country.

People wishing to donate can walk in or make an appointment.

For more information, click here.

 

