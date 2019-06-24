Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of North Jameson Walking Trail in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the North Jameson Walking Trail in Montecito was held Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony started at 3:30 p.m. at North Jameson Lane and San Ysidro Road.

Children did the ribbon-cutting because the trail was designed with them in mind. The Bucket Brigade started the project so kids could walk to school safely.

The trail is also meant for community members to be able to walk into town safely without having to share the road with cars.

The trail is one-half mile long and will be maintained by the Montecito Trail Foundation.

"The trails need to be maintained in perpetuity and the county doesn't have the resources to maintain trails throughout our community including the front country. We have 90 miles of trails that we maintain and so to take on another half mile to get kids to school and get community to the village is exactly what we are designed to do," said Montecito Trails Foundation President Ashlee Mayfield.

Participants took a walk ribbon-cutting ceremony to Coast Village Road to a reception from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Khao Kaeng restaurant patio.

The reception was meant as a toast to all of those who helped build the trail.

The project costed $60,000 and the Montecito community foundation donation $40,000.

The Montecito Trails Foundation contributed the rest of the money to build the trail.