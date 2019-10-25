Resources available for victims of recent sexual assaults in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Support is pouring in for the survivors of two recent sexual assaults in Isla Vista.

The Isla Vista Community Services District said Friday that two incidents of sexual assault had been reported in the past month at the Sigma Pi fraternity.

The Community Services District says these incidents are separate from two other incidents involving date rape drugs being used at a fraternity event on October 5.

The CSD says it has resources for survivors of sexual assault and other crimes. A Survivor Resource Center is now open at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar where survivors can meet with representatives from the Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, or STESA, organization. STESA can be reached at 805-564-3696.

The CSD says it also partners with the UCSB Police Department to assist in investigations.

"As a woman in the Greek Community, I am mortified of the incidents that have happened in the past few weeks. What is supposed to be a body of empowered individuals- proud of the commonality in which safety, close ties, and academic excellence are prioritized- is facing public scrutiny due to the horrible incidents at hand. As a director on the board and as a survivor myself, I stand with survivors that must live with these traumatic memories for the rest of their lives. I, along with the rest of the IVCSD board, are fully committed to protecting survivors and offering the resources to promote greater preventative measures. No one should feel afraid in this community. Isla Vista is our home and everyone that resides here should feel welcome and safe." said Kristie Nguyen, Isla Vista Community Services District Director, in a press release.

Campus Advocacy Resources and Education, or CARE, is also available to provide resources and can be contacted at 805-893-4613.

Our newsroom reached out to UCSB for comment on the recent assaults, and we are waiting to hear back.