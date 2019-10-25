Santa Barbara- S County

Resources available for victims of recent sexual assaults in Isla Vista

Two incidents at Sigma Pi fraternity

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 01:14 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:14 PM PDT

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Support is pouring in for the survivors of two recent sexual assaults in Isla Vista.

The Isla Vista Community Services District said Friday that two incidents of sexual assault had been reported in the past month at the Sigma Pi fraternity.

The Community Services District says these incidents are separate from two other incidents involving date rape drugs being used at a fraternity event on October 5.

The CSD says it has resources for survivors of sexual assault and other crimes. A Survivor Resource Center is now open at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar where survivors can meet with representatives from the Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, or STESA, organization. STESA can be reached at 805-564-3696.

The CSD says it also partners with the UCSB Police Department to assist in investigations.

"As a woman in the Greek Community, I am mortified of the incidents that have happened in the past few weeks. What is supposed to be a body of empowered individuals- proud of the commonality in which safety, close ties, and academic excellence are prioritized- is facing public scrutiny due to the horrible incidents at hand. As a director on the board and as a survivor myself, I stand with survivors that must live with these traumatic memories for the rest of their lives. I, along with the rest of the IVCSD board, are fully committed to protecting survivors and offering the resources to promote greater preventative measures. No one should feel afraid in this community. Isla Vista is our home and everyone that resides here should feel welcome and safe." said Kristie Nguyen, Isla Vista Community Services District Director, in a press release.

Campus Advocacy Resources and Education, or CARE, is also available to provide resources and can be contacted at 805-893-4613.

Our newsroom reached out to UCSB for comment on the recent assaults, and we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents