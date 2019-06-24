Missing Santa Barbara teen returns home

Samantha Romanchuk , 15, missing out of Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.: The Santa Barbara teen who was reported missing on Monday has returned home safe, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old Santa Barbara girl who was last seen Sunday night.

Samantha Romanchuk was last seen around 9:40 p.m. on the 700 block of Castillo Street.

Samantha is 15 years old, 5-foot-4 and about 110 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She is considered at-risk and anyone who may know her location is asked to call 911.