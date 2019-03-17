Possible driveway scammer caught in action in Santa Barbara County neighborhood

Possible drive way scam

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Another possible scam hits Santa Barbara County. It comes after reports from earlier this week of men approaching neighborhood residents offering deals to re-pave their driveways.

An asphalt company calling themselves “Thomson Drive Seal” was quick to hop into their truck and drive away once they were approached by a NewsChannel 3 news crew to ask some questions about the company on Friday. One of the workers fled on foot. Both hid their faces as cameras rolled.

A Santa Barbara County resident, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to NewsChannel 3 worried she was the newest victim of a driveway scam that first came to light earlier in the week. On Monday morning some men knocked at her door looking to repave her driveway for a discount.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Another purported landscaper and paver flees a NewsChannel 3 news crew on foot after being approached. (Senerey de los Santos/KEYT)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Another purported landscaper and paver flees a NewsChannel 3 news crew on foot after being approached. (Senerey de los Santos/KEYT)

“There was a guy in a construction vest who says he can redo my driveway. He said he would give me a great deal, because he had extra stuff once they finish a job, extra driveway material that they have to get rid of before they can load up again for the night and he would give me a great deal,” the resident said.

She got concerned when she saw the story earlier this week about a Montecito woman who was approached for similar work. Gary Fuller captured video Tuesday night of a man with an Irish accent looking to seal his drive way. That's similar to the man who showed up in front of the woman's house.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A Santa Barbara County resident believe she was victim of a scammer who promised to re-pave her driveway for cheap. (Senerey de los Santos/KEYT)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A Santa Barbara County resident believe she was victim of a scammer who promised to re-pave her driveway for cheap. (Senerey de los Santos/KEYT)

“They are white males probably probably in their 30s and with a British accent. They said they were from the UK,” the resident said.

The offer was the same. Fixing driveways with a discount due to extra material.

“He told me $1,800 and then when he started looking at one corner were there was a tree root he said it was going to be $2,500. Then the next day he came back and started tearing up the driveway and said, ‘Oh this is worst than we thought. It is going to be an extra $500.’ Once they finished the job they said they needed cash and it was going to be an extra $1,000 for a total of $3,500.”

She paid in cash, did not receive a receipt, and so far the work is nothing like she was promised.

“Now a couple of days later cracks are showing up. I feel like they are scamming me. I mean they didn’t do a good job. They didn’t give me $3,500 worth of driveway finishing which is what I was hoping.”

Her neighbors in the area feel the same way.

“It didn’t look right to me,” said Lawrence Johnson, a Santa Barbara County resident. “I don’t do asphalt that way.”