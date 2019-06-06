Police identify suspect, victim in Santa Barbara domestic violence incident that ended in murder

SBPD has identified Omar Alberto Leon as the man responsible for the death of Lilia Munoz on S. Soledad Street. (Credit: SBPD )

SBPD has identified Omar Alberto Leon as the man responsible for the death of Lilia Munoz on S. Soledad Street. (Credit: SBPD )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department have released new information about a violent incident Tuesday at an apartment complex on S. Soledad Street, between Quinientos Street and Carpinteria Street.

SBPD confirmed late Thursday morning that the woman whose body was found in an apartment unit was the victim of domestic violence that ended with her murder. Police have identified her as 29-year old Lilia Munoz.

At the time of the incident, police received multiple 911 calls from the complex just before 5 p.m. After a heavy police response and hours-long investigation, officers took a "person of interest" into custody.

Police have identified that person as 28-year-old Omar Alberto Leon, who shared the apartment with Munoz.

It is unclear what type of relationship the two had.

Leon was booked for in the early morning hours of June 5 and by Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Joyce Dudley charged Leon with one count of willful, premeditated and deliberate murder.

Police have not revealed a possible motive for the killing.

Leon is in custody with bail set at $1,000,000. His arraignment is scheduled for , 2019,