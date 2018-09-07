Plains All-American Pipeline found guilty on most counts in oil spill trial

Closing arguments began Thursday in the Plains All American Pipeline criminal trial in Santa Barbara Superior Court. (Beth Farnsworth / KEYT.com)

Closing arguments began Thursday in the Plains All American Pipeline criminal trial in Santa Barbara Superior Court. (Beth Farnsworth / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury has declared a mistrial on three counts against Plains All-American Pipeline but has found the company guilty on all other counts against them, including knowingly discharging oil into state waters and failing to have an adequate response plan.

Plains All-American faced 46 criminal charges. The verdict came down Friday afternoon after another week of deliberations.

Read the full list of counts here.

The trial sought to whether or not hold Plains All-American Pipeline criminally responsible for a devastating oil spill that fouled the ocean at Refugio State Beach in May 2015 with a reported 105,000 gallons of crude oil after a pipeline ruptured.

Thousands of south coast residents volunteered to help with the cleanup after Plains' pipeline #901 ruptured, sending oil under U.S. Highway 101 and into the ocean. Birds and other wildlife died while struggling in the oily sludge, while beaches, plants, and rocks were blackened by the toxic mixture.

