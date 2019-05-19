Pilot killed in recent plane crash honored at Santa Ynez Airport Day

Pilot honored at Airport Day

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A pilot killed in a plane crash was honored during Santa Ynez Airport Day on Saturday.

The crowd held a moment of silence for 68-year-old Pierre Josefsohn.

Josefsohn's plane crashed near Figueroa Mountain this week. His body and the wreckage were found by search and rescue crews.

Pilots at the Santa Ynez airport are a tight-knit group and, they say they will miss their friend.

"It's always regretful when we lose pilots. we don't know why this happened...thankful for the time we had," said Pilot Robert Perry.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

