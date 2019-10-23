Santa Barbara- S County

Pianos on State Street bring music to downtown Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 12:19 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:19 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pianos on State Street in Santa Barbara are back. 

The interactive musical exhibition is celebrating its 10th year. 

The pianos are painted by local artists and everyone is invited to play. 

NewsChannel Three photojournalist Oliver Forster met up with Justin Williams.

Williams said he sat down to play the piano for almost six hours. 

"This is actually my first time playing the piano in a really long time. I saw the pianos out here, and I was like Oh my god," Williams said. 

Williams said it was a blessing to see the pianos all over State Street. 

"When a city or community puts something like this out there, there's an acknowledgement like there's something more than the hum drum," Williams said. 

He said as a musician he really appreciated seeing the piano out on the street. 

The musical exhibition runs Oct. 21 to Nov. 8

 

