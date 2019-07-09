Santa Barbara- S County

Bicyclist hit and killed near Santa Barbara early Friday morning identified

Transient man hit just after midnight

Jul 05, 2019

Jul 09, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UPDATE 3:14 p.m. 7/9/19

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the bicyclist who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning. 

The bicyclist's name is Daniel Robinson, 54, a transient who resided in the Santa Barbara area.

It is currently unclear if Robinson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.  

ORIGINAL STORY: 

A fatal accident has been reported near Santa Barbara by the California Highway Patrol.

A woman driving a car hit a 54-year-old man on a bicycle around 12:40 a.m. Friday, on Modoc road near Encore drive, according to CHP. 

CHP says he was riding Westbound on Modoc on a bike that had no reflective elements, and was hit hard. He was also not wearing a helmet and was not in a bicycle lane. 

The driver of the car told CHP she did not see the driver, according to the CHP. It is not yet known if the bicyclist was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.  Officials say the female driver waited for authorities to arrive and fully cooperated.

They say they do not believe she was under the influence of any substance. She had two other passengers, believed to be her family members, with her at the time of the accident. 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies along with the CHP initially responded to the incident.  

