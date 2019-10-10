Santa Barbara- S County

Paddleboarders capture video of two sharks in Carpinteria

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 05:48 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:55 AM PDT

Paddle boarders encounter sharks

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Two paddle boarders hung out with some sharks in Carpinteria and captured the encounter on video.  

Kelly Smith and Duke Howard were paddling just off Santa Clause Lane on Tuesday when two sharks appeared.   

The paddle boarders and sharks were close to shore.  

Smith says the sharks were about 9 feet long and very curious, but not aggressive.   

After about 30 minutes, the paddle boarders decided it was time to head back to shore.

Smith, who's had shark encounters before, said she and her friend were being very careful.

"I wasn't scared, but I felt my body and mind go into full alert mode. I've studied white sharks extensively and I knew these were juveniles, and they eat fish and rays, not humans. But, even so these babies have very sharp teeth," Smith said.

Duke said he's paddled many times with juvenile sharks in this area over the years, but, "It's been quite some time since he's seen any."

 

