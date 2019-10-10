Old Spanish Days announces 2020 leadership team for Fiesta

Pictured left to right: Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Andrea Caplan ; El Secretario , David Bolton; La Primera Vice Presidente , Stephanie Petlow ; El Presidente , Erik Davis; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Celebrations Michelle Bischoff ; El Segundo Vice Presidente , Alex Castellanos ; La Tesorera , Maria Cabrera (Fritz Olenberger courtesy of Old Spanish Days). Not pictured: Division Chief of Marketplaces Angela Miller-Bevan; and Division Chief of Pageantry Brian Schwabecher

Pictured left to right: Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Andrea Caplan ; El Secretario , David Bolton; La Primera Vice Presidente , Stephanie Petlow ; El Presidente , Erik Davis; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Celebrations Michelle Bischoff ; El Segundo Vice Presidente , Alex Castellanos ; La Tesorera , Maria Cabrera (Fritz Olenberger courtesy of Old Spanish Days). Not pictured: Division Chief of Marketplaces Angela Miller-Bevan; and Division Chief of Pageantry Brian Schwabecher

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days announced their 2020 leadership team for the 96th celebration of Fiesta on Thursday in Santa Barbara.

The elected team will be in charge of organizing the 96th Fiesta happening in and around Santa Barbara.

The members are:

El Presidente: Erik Davis

La Primera Vice Presidente: Stephanie Petlow

El Segundo Vice Presidente: Alex Castellanos

El Secretario: David Bolton

La Tesorera Maria Cabrera

Division Chief of Celebrations: Michelle Bischoff

Division Chief of Dance and Entertainment: Andrea Caplan

Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis

Division Chief of Marketplaces Angela Miller-Bevan

Division Chief of Pageantry Brian Schwabecher

Fiesta is unique in the fact that it is run by a volunteer Board of Directors and supported by only one full-time staff member.

The board annually elects an El Presidente or La Presidenta who presides over the Board and served as the general manager of the organization.

The Primer Vice Presidente is responsible for the operations of the entire organization and the Segundo Vice Presidente is responsible for raising funds that allows the historical festival to continue.

The Division Chiefs oversee all the volunteer committees that support 19 official Old Spanish Days events and activities in 14 venues city-wide.

Fiesta 2020 will take place in various locations around the city from August 5 to 9.

Fiesta celebrations started in 1924 and it celebrates a period of romance and hospitality through pageantry, dance, music, costume and cuisine.

Old Spanish Days is a non-profit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara's history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

