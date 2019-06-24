Off-Leash area at MacKenzie Park officially opens

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new off-leash area at MacKenzie Park in Santa Barbara opened Monday morning for the first time, to the delight of many residents living in San Roque, Samarkand and other neighborhoods nearby.

"We have a few in Goleta but we really don't have this in the central area so it really makes it easy access to everything," said one woman.

Within hours, a handful of dogs became fast friends, romping through the large, fenced-in run off upper State Street and lapping from the community water bowl.

Oscar Woolfolk and his 4-month-old Chocolate Lab, Mallory, were first through the gates.

"We've been walking over everyday for a month and a half." Woolfolk said. "And today it was open!"

"How often do you think you'll use it?" reporter Beth Farnsworth asked.

"Everyday," Woolfolk said. "We'll probably be here first thing in the morning before the other dogs get here and wait for them to start coming in."

The half acre site is open from 7:00 a.m. until sunset and has two designated areas: one for large dogs, one for small.

"Well, mine's the illegal dog over here," said Sabina White. "He's supposed to be with the small dogs but he likes playing with the big dogs."

Since the small dog area was initially empty, White's Miniature Schnauzer, Coco Loco, wanted out.

"Whining and barking and pleading to come over to this side!" White said with a laugh.

Among the nine posted rules: no aggressive dogs; maximum two dogs per person; current vaccinations, valid license and official tag required.

The $700,000 project was originally supposed to open in March but an unusually wet winter contributed to the months-long delay.

