Northbound 101 closure in Carpinteria scheduled for Wednesday night

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A full closure of northbound Highway 101 at Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria is schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 10 pm until 5 am.

A closure of the No. 2 (right lane) and the northbound on-ramp of US 101 at Casitas Pass Road will begin at 8 pm.

These closures are necessary to allow for a resurfacing and striping of the highway, according to a news release from CalTrans.

Drivers traveling northbound on US 101 will exit at Bailard Avenue, continue to Carpinteria Avenue and re-enter the highway at Santa Monica Road.



