Nonprofit to revitalize old Santa Barbara church and create community center

The Second Baptist Church purchased by a non-profit. ( Alys Martinez photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A church in Santa Barbara that has sat empty for years will undergo a revitalization this summer, thanks to a nonprofit.

The Second Baptist Church on East Mason Street went bankrupt in 2015 and then was purchased by several development companies who moved tenants into housing units on the property.

United World Church Group purchased the property this year for $3.2 million and has plans to restore the church to its former mission--to serve the community and provide affordable senior housing.

"We are going to bring back services here on Sundays," said Jacqueline Inda, a community coordinator helping with the project. "We are going to bring in innovative things like a community center, a wellness center and a resource center, a food pantry and a children's center."

The nonprofit is working with the current residents to make sure they fit the guidelines for senior housing and helping those who do not to relocate.

The church will be called The Saint Allecca Center for Shared Harmony Program.

All religious denominations will be welcome for services.

The center hopes to be up and running by December, but will offer a few services starting in July.