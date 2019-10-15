New subcommittee established to help Farmers Market with possible relocation

Subcommittee will be formed to help the Farmers Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new subcommittee is expected to be assembled Tuesday to help the Farmers Market with a possible relocation from its Saturday site on Cota Street.

That is the preferred location for the new Santa Barbara Police headquarters. An environmental analysis is underway.

If the market has to move, the city says it will help to find a new location. Farmers have been selling in the Cota commuter lot for 30 years.

The move would not happen for at least two to three years.

Tuesday the Santa Barbara City Council will talk about the issue and pick the committee.