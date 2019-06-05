Santa Barbara- S County

New sign raises concern about safety of Mission Canyon bridge in Santa Barbara

Possible project stirs many public comments

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:29 AM PDT

A new sign with pedestrian limits has raised concerns and confusion about  the safety of the Mission Canyon bridge in Santa Barbara.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - While it studies future improvements on a decades old structure, Santa Barbara wants to be on sure footing when it comes to the  historic Mission Canyon bridge. 

"Is it unsafe or something?"    That's the reaction from Shio Tepper when she saw a new sign that's been posted on both sides of the bridge.

It says no more than three people should be on the bridge and  it follows with a message that no one should stand still.

Trudy Pini said, "three people that's crazy I feel like it's stronger than three people" 

For regulars coming through, it comes as a surprise since they've seen no change recently.
"It seems like a sturdy enough bridge and three people is not that much,"  said Tepper.

We asked Pini, "What if you saw two people there and you were about to enter the bridge?"  She said, " I would still cross the bridge.  I am a risk taker." 

The city has launched a web site to seek public comments and give out information about the bridge concerns, history and possible changes for safety and evacuation purposes.

The wooden walkway is an area that has not just a rustic look but also a concern about wear and tear.

"I do run  on it   and it does give a little bit," said Shannon Kaminski

Some of the passersby say the analysis is needed.

"I do but I am sure it needs to be shored up," said Lani Wolfard 


Emily Eccles said, "It would be nice if there was more room for us to walk but other than that and if it's safe."
It could be another two years before a plan is 

Some residents say a multi-million dollar improvement project is not needed and much too expensive for the perceived need.

Others say this is an evacuation route and it's currently unreliable.

It could be another two years before a plan is developed and funded.
"There's a lot of people so there's a lot of opinions   and a lot of people who have lived here a long time," said Eccles.

For more information go to:  https://www.missioncanyonbridge.com/

 

