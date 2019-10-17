Nearly 7,000 SCE customers in Santa Barbara County facing possible power shutoffs

Public Safety Power Shutoffs or PSPS possible on Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nearly 7,000 Southern California Edison customers are under Public Safety Power Shutoff advisory this week.

The advisory began Wednesday. Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said the outage may begin on Friday any time after noon.

6,689 customers are under advisory in the following areas:

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County

Gaviota

Concepcion

El Capitan Park

Mission Canyon

Montecito

For a map of the affected areas -- and to check your status -- visit SCE's PSPS website.

SB County OEM said the outage may impact coastal areas west of Goleta from Gaviota to Jalama Beach along the 101.

A public safety message was sent out to SoCal Edison customer that read:

Due to forecast fire weather conditions, Southern California Edison continues to explore a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff of electrical lines in the SANTA BARBARA area. These conditions may result in SCE turning off your power. We encourage you to prepare by having an outage plan and emergency kit. SCE will send daily updates until conditions improve. For more information, please visit sce.com/psps. Downed power line? Stay away, call 911, and SCE at 1-800-611-1911

For tips on how to prepare and register for public safety notifications, go to ReadySBC.org.