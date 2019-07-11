Multiple people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Santa Barbara

( Jasmin Rogers/ KEYT )

( Jasmin Rogers/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a vehicle rollover accident in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported at around 4:45 p.m.

According to Santa Barbara police, the incident started off as a possible domestic disturbance between two people on Miramonte Drive.

One person got into a car and drove away and the other person followed. At some point, one car lost control and crashed on the 500 block of Miramonte Drive.

There were multiple people in the car that rolled over, with most of them taken to the hospital in good condition.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and an ambulance responded.