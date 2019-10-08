Mountain lion spotted near UC Santa Barbara Campus Monday

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fourth mountain lion sighting was reported Monday night near the UC Santa Barbara Campus.

A campus-wide alert went out to the university. The university says the mountain lion was reported around 7:45 p.m.

Police quickly responded and Fish and Wildlife Officers were notified.

They say it was spotted near campus on the beach below the cliffs at Campus Point.

They have asked everyone to avoid the area until future notice.