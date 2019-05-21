More flights means more noise for Santa Barbara residents

More commercial jets in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara residents may notice more commercial flights up ahead. But more flights mean more noise.

Angelique Musicant hears her neighborhood getting noisier.

“When I first started living here about four years ago I never heard any planes flying, and now there is up to nine I believe in a day,” said Musicant.

Santa Barbara Airport is getting busier with more flights now on the schedule.

“Last year we added three new carriers,” said Deanna Zachrisson, Santa Barbara Airport spokeswoman. “In August we will be welcoming back Delta Airlines so we will be back to 35 flights a day."

Just three years ago the airport was at 22 flights a day.

“Our air service is now getting back to a level that we really saw before the great recession,” said Zachrisson. “We really started to rebound back and we have gotten to the point where we were able to offer the service to folks and they don’t want to get in their cars to get to LAX to do it.”

Musicant lives near Hendry’s beach and says her neighborhood is now sounding more like LAX.

“I was asleep the other night and I think it was close to 11 p.m. and I was laying in bed trying to go to sleep and I thought it was to land on the roof,” said Musicant. “It is very disturbing because it used to be very quiet here. It has changed the whole dynamic of this little quiet area.

While the airport hopes to add more flights in the future, the path used by those jets is out of airport control.

“Obviously when service increases it is going to be more noticeable in the community,” said Zachrisson. “But Santa Barbara, just like all airports, is really part of a national interstate transportation system, just like a highway system. That system is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration. We work with the FAA and we also work with the air carriers to encourage them to fly the routes into our communities that will be the most noise friendly.”

“I have a feeling it might get worse,” said Musicant. “They just need to make it go out around the ocean. There is no one living out near the ocean so they can swing out, and bypass this area and Hope Ranch and go in like they used to.”

The Santa Barbara Airport encourages residents to contact them about any concerns.