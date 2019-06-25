Santa Barbara- S County

Montecito Fire appoints new fire chief

MONTECITO, Calif. - Montecito Fire Protection District Board of Directors appointed Kevin Taylor as the next Fire Chief of the Montecito Fire Department on Monday. 

Taylor will take over the role from Fire Chief Chip Hickman who has been Chief for the past seven years.

Taylor began his career in 1987 with Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. He was hired on with Paso Robles Fire Department in 1991, and became a Battalion Chief in 2003. 

In 2015, he was hired by Montecito Fire Department as the Division Chief Operations. 

He has a Bachelor's Degree in fire Administration and a Master's Degree in Emergency Management. 

He was also a founding member of the Santa Barbara County Type 3 Incident Management Team, serving as one of the three Incident Commanders. He was also one of the Unified Commanders of the Montecito Mudslides and is still currently engaged in the recovery process. 

Chief Hickman will officially retire on July 5. 

As Fire Chief, he led the organization through both the Thomas Fire and the Montecito Mudslides, two of the largest disasters to ever hit the community of Montecito.

