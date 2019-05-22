McKinley students celebrate 25-mile achievement

McKinley student rainbow

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We saw plenty of rainbows over the weekend, but the best one shined at McKinley Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

A drone photo shows hundreds of McKinley students wearing bright-colored t-shirts forming a colorful rainbow. The kids were standing proud for a reason!

Their Physical Education Teacher Ms. Lozano managed to get the shirts through a special grant. It was part of a celebration for the kids who ran at least 25-miles during the school year.

Congratulations and way to go McKinley Bears!