Santa Barbara- S County

Man skates from San Francisco to Los Angeles to bring awareness to Lymphoma

Stopped in Santa Barbara Monday

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 05:45 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 05:45 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A man skating from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise awareness for Lymphoma made a stop in Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon. 

Christopher Dunn of Los Angeles says he is dedicating his ride to his friend Joseph Moody who is currently battling Lymphoma.

"He (Moody) was there for me during a dark time in my life where I could have turned to drugs or alcohol, but he was there for me and helped me through that dark time in my life," said Dunn. 

Dunn travels around with a backpack, his skateboard and a written sign saying: 'Skate and destroy San Francisco to Los Angeles @ GoFundMe.'

He travels by skateboard all the way on Highway 1, switching to walking in parts where Highway 1 cuts off. 

This isn't Dunn's first time making this venture. 

He made the same trip last year to raise awareness for breast cancer. 

The trip takes a while. His personal record is 12 days and 23 hours. 

For more information and to help his cause, click here for more information. 

He should be in Ventura late Monday evening. 

